Crossing the Contact Line December 2020 Snapshot [EN/UK]

During the month, crossing the contact line remained possible only through two EECPs:

Novotroitske in Donetska Oblast and Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhanska Oblast, at a level considerably below the pre-COVID period.

On 25 November, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1161 with the aim of legally regulating the procedure for crossing the contact line through temporarily closed EECP for cases of humanitarian nature. Such grounds are recognized as: − Return to place of residence;

− Family reunification;

− Serious illness;

− Death of close relatives;

− The need to provide medicines or undergo treatment;

− Departure from NGCA for permanent or temporary residence in another state;

− Crossing the EECP by a child accompanied by one of the parents;

− Crossing the EECP for the purpose of visiting an educational institution for training;

− The need to ensure the protection of national interests or in connection with the fulfillment of international obligations by foreign diplomats;

− Acceptance of inheritance.

No change in the crossing process was observed on the ground following the release of the resolution.

During the month of December, 8,222 vulnerable elderly persons were provided with transport support at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP by the NGO “Proliska” e-vehicle.