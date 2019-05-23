Crossing the Contact Line: April 2019 Snapshot

▪ Marinka EECP was closed for five days due to the shooting on April 5. Red alert mode was imposed, all civilians were evacuated. One SBGS serviceman was wounded. Hnutove EECP was closed due to the reconstruction from April 5 to 8. As the two EECPs did not operate, lines at Maiorske and Novotroitske had increased.

▪ On April 23 during the road repair works an unexploded mine was found near PUI tent at Maiorske EECP. The EECP continued its operation, the mine was isolated and then removed from the EECP.

▪ Due to the temperature increase and stuffiness under the sheds, people at Stanytsia Luhanska EECP were fainting (up to 20 persons per week).

▪ By the end of the month monitors reported about the lack of potable water at Stanytsia Luhanska as the water tanks were not installed yet. Monitors at Marinka EECP noted the lack of technical water: sometimes the water pump cannot cope with the high demand.

▪ SBGS at Stanytsia Luhanska continues to restrict the movement of people who provide transportation between the GCA and NGCA checkpoints for persons with impaired mobility for a fee. Due to the restrictions these people have to walk a great distance themselves.