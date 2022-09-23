Critical items reach communities in newly accessible areas by UN convoy

Communities in the town of Shevchenkove and other areas of Kharkivska oblast were not accessible until very recently. UNHCR contributed to the first inter-agency humanitarian convoys of 13 trucks on 16 and 17 September to the newly accessible communities, delivering more than 35,000 items including thermal blankets, tarpaulins, and solar lamps.

UNHCR and humanitarian partners will continue to work with authorities to support the people who have been cut off from humanitarian assistance since April in such newly accessible areas. Ensuring that they receive the necessary support ahead of the cold season is critical.