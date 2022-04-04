Crisis in Ukraine escalates with more than 10 million displaced

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate, with more than 10 million people – nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population – now displaced.

Donetska and Luhanska Oblasts are the current epicentres of the unfolding humanitarian emergency, with reports of food warehouses being attacked. Fuel shortages and the scarcity of available drivers and trucks has made transporting food around the country increasingly difficult, and major ports, railways and airports have also been impacted by fighting.

The humanitarian situation in the city of Chernihiv is rapidly deteriorating, with relentless shelling leaving as many as 130,000 people without electricity, heating and gas. Drinking water is running low across the encircled city, prompting local authorities to impose restrictions on the distribution of drinking water to prevent shortages.

A number of hospitals, health facilities and residential areas in Ukraine have also been targeted, and this will have devastating impacts on some of the most vulnerable communities. It is already having dire consequences for the elderly and those living with disabilities, many of whom are trapped in their homes, with limited access to essential health care.

Caritas Ukraine and other Caritas agencies in neighbouring countries are continuing to provide urgent support to displaced people on the ground. With your support, Caritas Ukraine has assisted more than 318,252 people since the conflict began.

EMERGENCY SHELTER

Caritas Ukraine is providing up to 1,400 a day with shelter.

FOOD AND HYGIENE KITS

Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 89,000 food baskets and estimated 41,000 hygienic sets have been distributed.

HUMANITARIAN SUPPLIES AND LOGISTICS

Caritas Ukraine and local offices have received more than 540 tons of cargo with essential goods and supplies.

Illyena's story

According to the UN, more than 4 million Ukrainians have now fled to neighbouring countries, including Poland, Moldova and Romania.

When the first bombs fell on the city of Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine, 23-year-old Ilyena, her husband Andrei and their 9-month-old son Bagdan fled to a crowded metro station. They were hoping to take a train to Lviv in western Ukraine, but it was impossible to get a seat.

Desperate to leave the city, they decided to drive to the border, but they had left their car in front of their house - six metro stations away. It was dark, public transport was not running and there was a curfew imposed across the city. So, they had to walk along the tracks of the underground metro tunnel for hours until they reached their home.

It took them six days to drive to the Polish border and they had to find a new place to sleep every night. After they crossed the border, volunteers from Caritas Poland helped Illyena access a sheltered room for mothers and children, where she can access the necessities she needs to care for Bagdan.

Ilyena and her baby are now safe, but they had to say goodbye to Andrej, who had to stay behind as most Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 cannot leave the country.

Caritas Ukraine and Caritas agencies in neighbouring countries are on the ground supporting displaced people with emergency food, water, shelter and hygiene support. Donate now to help the people of Ukraine during this humanitarian emergency.