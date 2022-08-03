CP sub-cluster Ukraine national level MoM 29 July 2022 [EN/UK]

Kateryna Martynenko, CP Sub-cluster

The topic of the presentation was taken during one of the meeting that we had in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The following question was raised that there are challenges in the communities because everybody is going through difficult times. But unfortunately the funding of projects is designated only for the IDP's. At the same time, the local communities also have some needs. Often we don't have the possibilities to cover those needs and then the conflicts arise. That's why we would like to have a discussion around this topic to hear your experience.

Stener Vogt, CP Sub-cluster

The issue of conflicts between internally displaced people and the local community is well known and unfortunately it turns up most places. And it’s important for us in the humanitarian community to be aware of that. We have an obligation to do no harm. There are four humanitarian principles: humanity, neutrality, impartiality, independence. Everyone has a right to receive assistance and we are neutral in any conflict. Impartiality implies that humanitarian aid must be provided solely on the basis of need, without discrimination. Humanitarian action must never discriminate according to other criteria such as gender, religion, ethnic background or political orientation.

Humanitarian action differs from other supports given according to other criteria. Development aid is guided by political interests and not solely by human need.

Background for conflicts between IDPs and local communities:

• Strain on local resources

• Differencing assistance

Strategies to avoid conflicts:

Assistance to IDPs in host families/in their hosts:

• Cash-based

• Non-cash based

Assistance to host communities: community infrastructure and/or services;

• Support to information or

• Social development centers ( Quick impact Projects QIPs) and A combination of assistance to individual families and host communities

Alona Kryvuliak, La Strada Ukraine

We have requests to the hotline when people said they were not able to get access to some services or to some distribution of help because they don't fit a category. Indeed, we see this situation and not in one region. Mostly these are the regions that have accepted the largest numbers of displaced people. Especially, this is true not for big cities but mostly this is about small villages, territorial communities. The situation is that families with many children or families with low income when the husband went to the Army to protect the country and the mother stays home with one child or two children and she doesn't work and she really needs to get humanitarian assistance, for example, food packages or some things. Volunteer organizations, international organizations provide the assistance to the chairpersons of territorial communities or leaders of the villages, so the chairpersons of