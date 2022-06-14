COVID-19 Vaccine Support and Hesitation in Ukraine: Based on SCORE 2021 Ukraine

Introduction

Ukraine’s mass vaccination programme against SARS-COV-2 (or simply COVID-19) was launched on February 24, 2021. During the first stage (out of 5) of the campaign, vaccines were primarily available for the health workers for COVID-19 patients, residents of retirement homes and JFO military personnel. Focus for stages 2-4 was on high-risk groups1 (i.e., those with underlying health conditions and above 60 years old), the rest of the health workers, social workers, educators, people working in the critical infrastructure and security. The 5 th stage is for the rest of the adult population.

Due to the prevalence of disinformation, lack of trust in authorities (who are responsible for the logistical support, administering and storing of vaccines) and vaccines providers,

Ukrainians’ seem to be divided over the perception of the pandemic, support for epidemiological measures, and whether vaccines can protect them.

This brief extends knowledge on how Ukrainians perceive COVID-19 vaccines, what means of communication they use and how they could be reached out. The paper also contributes to understanding what similarities and differences are found among different groups of vaccines supporters and sceptics and provides practical policy and programmatic recommendations on what could be done to increase the vaccination uptake and what could be done to nurture a healthier and cohesive society.