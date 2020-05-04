COVID-19 Ukraine WASH Cluster Response Strategy [EN/RU/UK]

Introduction to the strategy

The WASH Cluster Response Strategy for COVID-19 in Ukraine focuses on the two conflict affected areas of eastern Ukraine (Donetsk and Luhansk) also including areas not controlled by the Government of Ukraine. Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities are based on a planned response to a number of “clusters” of COVID-19 cases but could easily be expanded to incorporate a wider area, in future. Due to the need to act quickly, the assumed time period covered by activities and budget detailed, below, is three months, but with additional consideration of an appropriate recovery period until the end of 2020.

Participating WASH agencies are requested to consider provision of holistic WASH support for a complete geographical cluster, to simplify logistical approaches and potential access issues. Where a partner can provide a significant input, but not necessarily a holistic one, they must commit to coordinating with the WASH Cluster and relative ministry(s) or local leadership.

This strategy should be read in conjunction with Annex 1 (detailed implementation description), Annex 2 (Logical Framework) and Annex 3 (a response budget estimate).

Background

The first COVID-19 case in Ukraine was detected on 3 March in the western oblast of Chernivtsi. As of 25 March, there were 113 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases, including four deaths, with many suspected cases currently being processed.1 The number of cases confirmed reflects only those that have passed screening test and then confirmed by laboratory test, therefore the actual number of cases is expected to be higher.

Eastern Ukraine has been affected by six years of armed conflict and with weakened health systems and an ageing population, and could now be disproportionately affected during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the conflict-affected oblasts, Donetsk and Luhansk, there is an abnormally high proportion of elderly people (36 per cent of total population), particularly in isolated settlements.

Access to adequate healthcare services and emergency medical care in Donetsk and Luhanska oblasts, particularly in the area close to the ’contact line’, remains challenging for people of all ages. This is due to high associated costs of medicines and travel, lack of specialised medical personnel, long distances from commercial and service centres, and limited availability of public transport, as well as restricted freedom of movement through military checkpoints.

From a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) perspective, in Government-Controlled Areas (GCA) of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblast, 51% of people already need help with either water supply (31%), sanitation (26%) or hygiene (14%). In the same area 70% of households use centralized water supplies and 50% are