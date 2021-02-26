COVID-19 Ukraine: Bi-Weekly Situation Overview (26 Jan - 31 Dec, 2020)

COVID-19 SITUATION IN UKRAINE

The global COVID-19 outbreak is expected to continue well into 2021. To support collective understanding of epidemiological trends during the first eleven months of the pandemic in Ukraine, this summary bulletin consolidates summary statistics and provides additional age-sex disaggregated information on statistics through the end of 2020. All figures displayed in this bulletin are sourced from Ukraine Public Health Center and Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Throughout 2020, there were a total of 1,055,012 laboratoryconfirmed cases of COVID-19 registered in the country. Of these, 14% (149,045) were hospitalised1 and 1.8% (18,533) have died. The total daily number of laboratory-confirmed cases (7-day average) continued to increase until the week of 22-29 November, reaching 13,787 before beginning to decrease in line with the decrease in tests conducted. At its peak in mid-November, 42,724 tests were being conducted on a daily basis. The total daily number of hospitalisations and deaths increased at a similar rate and peaked around the same timeframe as the peak in testing, reaching 781 hospitalisations per day on average the week of 2-8 November and 195 deaths per day on average the week of 16-22 November.