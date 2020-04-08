COVID-19 Ukraine Assistance Delivery Protocol (As of 7 April 2020)

PURPOSE

As humanitarian aid workers provide assistance to people in need in many communities, their work may put them and the people they aim to assist at risk of COVID-19 transmission. In support of the COVID-19 response, the humanitarian community has developed this common protocol for mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the delivery of humanitarian assistance to ensure the safety of humanitarian staff and those they serve in the conflict-affected areas of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

This protocol seeks to provide practical and non-technical guidance to humanitarian organizations for adaptation in designing their project implementation and delivery to ensure the health and safety for both aid workers and beneficiaries – in alignment with the ‘do no harm’ principle. The protocol is applicable on both sides of the ‘contact line’, while recognising additional access constraints on humanitarian delivery in the non-government-controlled area (NGCA). The provisions are provided as general practical recommendations and the adoption/adaptation of the protocol is subject to the discretion of each individual organisation.

The protocol should be applied in conjunction with other key global guidelines already in place1 as relevant. The protocol is a living document which will be updated on an as-needed basis to reflect changes in operational context and/or measures and recommendations by relevant authorities.