COVID-19 Preparedness: Rapid Health Facility Assessment (April, 2020)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

To inform humanitarian programmes responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak in Ukraine, the Rapid Health Facility Assessment (RaFHA) was launched in the Government-Controlled Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts to evaluate health facility readiness and identify current healthrelated needs at the facility level. For analytical purposes, facilities were disaggregated by level (primary, secondary, tertiary, emergency care).

The RaFHA was developed in coordination with the Health (WHO) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (UNICEF) Clusters and received approval from the Ministry of Health and local authorities. From the 27th of March to the 3rd of April, REACH enumerators conducted 473 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) with service providers, to assess planning, preparedness, and availability of basic hygiene and health supplies for most facilities in the conflict areas in Donetsk and Luhansk.

KEY FINDINGS

RaFHA findings show that most health service providers in Donetsk & Luhansk Oblasts face challenges concerning COVID-19; given the limited availability of personal protective equipment and a high proportion of facilities (89%) reporting suspected cases,2 a large number of healthcare workers and patients could be at risk of infection. Findings show a low capacity in collecting and referring samples for testing, where gaps reportedly exist in terms of established referral mechanisms, equipment and supplies, staff knowledge, access to information, and logistical capacities. In addition, 69% of primary facilities had no personal protective equipment (PPE) for patients, and 9% lacked PPE for healthcare workers, which will likely affect their ability to implement effective infection prevention and control measures. Only 1 in 3 facilities reported screening suspected cases before entering the facility.3 Overall communication with national authorities was satisfactory, while around 1 in 5 facilities did not have a response plan for the crisis. Selected indicators are available at the facility level on a web map (see overleaf) for further operationalisation and the study replicated in any other areas.