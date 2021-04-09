COVID-19 in Luhansk Oblast (GCA) Hospital Readiness and Capacity assessment, November 2020 [EN/UK]

I. Overview

With the recent increase of COVID 19 cases in conflict affected zones of Ukraine, the impact on health services (bed occupancy, laboratories and other services) is reaching cornering levels. Under the coordination of Health Cluster, involved partners conducted a rapid assessment in the newly designated COVID-19 hospitals in Luhansk (see detailed list below) to assess hospital governance, structures, plans and protocols to help rapidly determine current capacities and gaps, identify key areas that require investment and action and collectively develop a robust plan.

Assessment was based on a WHO validated checklist), previously used in Ukraine and other countries, with some adaptation to a local context. The assessment aims to produce recommendations to support interventions and response, as well as engage government and donors to allocate additional financial and other resources.