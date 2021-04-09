COVID-19 in Donetsk Oblast (GCA) Hospital Readiness and Capacity Assessment, January – March 2021

I. Overview and background

With the recent increase of COVID 19 cases in conflict affected zones of Eastern Ukraine, impact on overwhelmed health services (i.e. bed occupancy as well as laboratories and others) has reached concerning levels. Under the coordination of Health Cluster, involved partners conducted a rapid assessment in 12 COVID-19 designated hospitals in Donetska oblast (see detailed list below) to assess: a) hospital governance; b) structures and infrastructures, and c) plans and protocols, to help rapidly determine current capacities and gaps of and to identify major areas that require investment and action, with the aim of collectively develop a robust plan.

Assessment questionnaire has been designed around a series of WHO validated tools, previously used in Ukraine and other countries, with some adaptation based on lesson learned during former assessments. The same tool can be used in the future to monitor hospital emergency operational readiness periodically, as well as for other conflict affected areas. The assessment aims to produce recommendations to support interventions and response to fill gaps as well as to provide key findings of appeal for government and donors to allocate financial and other resources.