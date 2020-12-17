Countrywide strategies are mostly frozen due to a lack of reliable data on the needs and intentions of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ukraine – Norwegian Refugee Council [EN/UK]

08 December 2020 – The new report “Profiling of IDP situation in Luhansk Region, Ukraine. Datadriven approach to durable solutions” was launched by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). It was developed as a result of the Profiling exercises piloted in Luhansk region by NRC in collaboration with Luhansk Regional State Administration. The Joint IDP Profiling Service (JIPS) was requested to provide technical support in the development of methodology and relevant tools.

The report reveals that the internally displaced people in the region are significantly younger (15% elderly compared to 72% in official statistics), and correspondingly have a greater proportion of children (31% compared to 8%). The findings are significant because young people have different needs than older ones when it comes to access to higher education, predictable income and access to livelihoods.

“We initiated this profiling research in order to get a better and more granular understanding of the internally displaced people in Luhansk region. This enables us to meet their needs better when developing support that is useful and relevant for them,” said the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Country Director Ana Povrzenic.

Although the report confirmed the already known main challenges to durable solutions as adequate housing and sustainable livelihood opportunities, it also shows that people tend to return or secondary displace searching for reliable means of living.

“When people lack access to housing, predictable income and livelihoods, they tend to seek opportunities elsewhere. Therefore, accurate data will make it possible to develop more relevant national, regional and sub-regional strategies and action plans for people displaced by conflict so they can get adequate housing and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The data points to systemic as well as displacement-specific obstacles we need to support the Government to overcome,” says Ana Povrzenic.

About a half (49%) of the profiled internally displaced people stated that they intended to stay in their current locations while 13% were unsure about or did not want to share their plans. 37% of the displaced expressed an intention to leave at some point, with 8% of those having immediate specific plans to move within the upcoming 6 months. Almost 70% of the internally displaced people who expressed their intention to return to their places of origin were 60 years and above and rely on pensions as their primary source of income. The main stated reason to return was abandoned property.

As younger groups rely on salaries as their primary source of income, their intentions are mainly driven by better access to employment opportunities. Almost two out of three people between 18-59 years had higher education, holding a master, bachelor degree or vocational training. Access to higher and/or predictable income and lack of livelihoods are the key push factors among the displaced for seeking opportunities elsewhere including abroad.

“This report brings together the international and national expertise, and aims at promoting tangible, sustainable and durable solutions. The report does not only outline the key findings of profiling exercise, but shares our experience in implementing the bottom-up and rights-based approach to durable solutions. NRC asks the international community to support Ukrainian authorities in inclusive and data-driven decision-making. Otherwise, the various strategies and plans already set up are likely to remain mostly declarative,” stressed Ana Povrzenic.

Key info:

The exercise was launched in 2019, with data collection taking place between December 2019 and February 2020. Now NRC is working closely with the State Regional Administration, in particular, Social Protection Department, and Luhansk Regional IDP Council to support evidence-based advocacy and data-driven policy-making.

The data collection was centred on five urban communities in Luhansk region with profiling predominantly working-age population compared to 72 per cent of elderlies, according to official statistics.

With technical support from JIPS, the methodology for the survey was adapted to the region’s context by Profiling Technical Working Group comprising representatives of UN agencies, non-governmental organisation and local authorities.

The profiling aimed at getting a better understanding of the future intentions and plans of the internally displaced people, obstacles faced in pursuing durable solutions, vulnerabilities and coping strategies with regard to housing, land and property, access to livelihoods, employment, and social services

Key findings:

54 per cent of the internally displaced people are working-age adults having university degrees as the highest level of education.

Most of the displaced (over 80 per cent) rent or stay in accommodation provided by relatives or friends.

Over 97 per cent stated that they have experienced no security incidents such as verbal or physical assault, theft, or robbery.

More than 50 per cent of the internally displaced people cross the contact line every 3-6 months.

The key major difference between the displaced people and non-displaced relates to housing ownership and security of tenure. Only 11 per cent of the displaced families have their own housing, if compared to 92 per cent of the non-displaced.

Lack of employment opportunities in the region affects displaced and non-displaced similarly. Access to higher and/or predictable income and lack of livelihoods are the key push factors among the internally displaced people for seeking opportunities elsewhere including abroad.

