Coronavirus: 50 ventilators sent to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

A shipment of 50 ventilators, sent by Denmark, was delivered this week to Ukraine, following the country's request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This assistance comes on top of several deliveries of personal protective equipment and other items made by Slovakia, Estonia and Poland through the Mechanism to respond to Ukraine's request for assistance earlier in the year to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even after so many months of this pandemic, Member States continue to show solidarity within the EU and also to our neighbours. I would like to thank Denmark for once again showing the reach of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism beyond the EU's borders. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is facilitating the logistical arrangements and the EU will cover the brunt of the transport costs”, said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Also this week, the EU supported the Netherlands in sending another shipment of personal protective equipment to the Caribbean Island of Curaçao. In November, Czechia and Austria also delivered surgical masks, gloves and disinfectant to Armenia.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 24 countries have received assistance, of medical or personal protective equipment, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In addition to its coordination role, the EU finances 75% of the transport costs for the assistance dispatched. So far, the EU has also delivered 30 ventilators, 620,000 masks and 50,000 protective gowns from its rescEU medical reserve to EU Member States that requested assistance.