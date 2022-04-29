Conflict in Ukraine: Situation Report #14 (22 April 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Over 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion in late February.

• Senior members of Project HOPE’s global team conducted an onsite visits at areas of operation in Poland, Romania, and Poland to strategize scale ups as the crisis continues.

• Regionally, Project HOPE is working on scaling up programming with existing partners while continuing to identify new ones.

• Inside Ukraine, Project HOPE is collaborating with government officials to identify gaps in training for health care workers to respond to the most recent crisis.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Fighting in Ukraine has been primarily concentrated in the countries east— namely Izium and Donestk—over the past week, according to a 20 April Civilian-Military Coordination briefing in Rzeszow, Poland. So far, Russia has only made minor gains in this so-called “Battle for Donbas”. However, analysts anticipate that Russia has yet to pull all its forces into the effort and anticipate a rapid escalation in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in the besieged city of Mariupol. Located along Ukraine’s southeast coast, this port city has been surrounded by Russian troops for almost two months. Only limited evacuations have taken place there to date—leaving tens of thousands of civilians trapped and without access to essential goods and services. The situation is unlikely to improve as Russian and Ukrainian forces appear to be in a deadly standoff over this strategic location.

After some successful evacuations from the city, the number of new Mariupol evacuees has started to decrease. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), this is because Russian forces have begun collecting information on those wishing to flee in a large database—the effort is considerably slow and resulting in queues exceeding 5,000 at each collection site. iv Men under 65 years of age are not allowed to sign up to be evacuated.

With fighting concentrated in the east, notable attacks are still taking place elsewhere—including airstrikes in Lviv over the weekend. The attacks are of significant concern as Lviv has been a major hub for internally displaced persons (IDPs) because of its perceived relative security.

At the Civilian-Military Coordination briefing, analysts shared that recent attacks in the west and north, as exhibited in Lviv, have been targeted, including launching of rockets at railway points to block aid. They forecast that strikes aimed at high-value targets (e.g., airfields, petroleum storage sites) would continue but that larger-scale bombardments were unlikely while Russian forces remain largely positioned in the east.

Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is not receiving IDPs due to security concerns, according to a UNHCR protection officer. Although Russia has largely pulled back from the city for the time being, new reports of found bodies—some with signs of torture—continue to emerge.

The conflict has displaced 7.1 million Ukrainians to date. The most pressing needs among this population are cash and financial support, transportation, food, shelter, and hygiene items. Many are also in need of medicines and health services.vi The humanitarian conditions for those who remain in their homes are also severe. Over 1.4 million people are without running water in Eastern Ukraine and an addition 1.6 million across the country are in immediate risk of losing their access. Many others face significant protection, food, and health risks.