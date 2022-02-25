Conflict in Ukraine poses immediate threat to children

UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving support for children and their families.

The military operation in Ukraine poses an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s 7.5 million children. This is a terrifying moment for children and their families. Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be forcibly displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs.

Eight years of conflict have inflicted profound and lasting damage to children on both sides of the line of contact. UNICEF, together with partners, has been at the forefront of the humanitarian response in eastern Ukraine and continues to reach vulnerable children and families affected by the conflict with essential services including health, education, protection, and providing safe water.

How is UNICEF assisting children and families in Ukraine?

UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children. This includes: