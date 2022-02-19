Conflict Ukraine - Ongoing hostilities along the whole Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2022)

The Russian build-up of forces at the Ukrainian borders has significantly increased over the past weeks and led to serious concerns about possible military actions in Donbas and other parts of Ukraine.

A significant increase of ceasefire violations has been reported on 16, 17 and 18 February, with about 30 populated localities shelled close to the contact line on the government-controlled side in eastern Ukraine. A kindergarten in Stanytsia-Luhanska was hit. At the moment of shelling, there were 20 children and 18 staff members in the premises. Electricity supply was cut off for half of the town and the railway infrastructure has been damaged. A humanitarian convoy of the UNHCR was reportedly shelled at the Schastia crossing point. No damages were reported.