Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Ukraine programme

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The UK is supporting Ukraine’s civil society and the Ukrainian government on a range of conflict management, security, peace-building and recovery programmes. This work complements our efforts under the CSSF Funded UK Good Governance Fund (GGF) and our humanitarian aid programme funded by DFID.

Conflict Management and Peace-building

Our CSSF programme supports Ukraine to tackle the consequences of conflict through peacebuilding and national reconciliation initiatives. This includes support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), veterans and human rights monitoring. We are building resilience and grassroots capacity amongst conflict-affected communities, working within local and national structures. Through the UNFPA, we support action to develop Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention and response systems to help survivors seek and have access to good quality survivor centred services, while promoting zero tolerance to GBV in society. We also help to prevent civilian casualties and restore conflict-affected land to viable use through humanitarian demining activity.

As part of the UK’s support to the Minsk II peace process, the UK is the second largest contributor to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which actively monitors the security situation and reports on ceasefire violations. In line with UK priorities, the UK also helps Ukraine to defend itself against external aggression and retain its territorial integrity by providing defensive, non-escalatory training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), including, logistics, medical, ground sign awareness and general infantry skills. This is the non-ODA component of the programme. We also provide advice to the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories in coordinating the national conflict response.

Defence Reform

The UK supports defence reform by providing senior UK advisory support to Ukraine through our dedicated Special Defence Advisor, embedded in the Ukrainian MoD, and through our representative to the Defence Reform Advisory Board. The UK’s assistance programme focuses on defence reform and institution building, as well as Strategic Communications, transparency in procurement and anti-corruption. Stood up in 2016, the Defence Reform Advisory Board is the highest-level international advisory body in Ukraine, reporting directly to the Ukrainian Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff. High level experts from the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Poland and Lithuania provide strategic advice on institutional reform of Ukraine’s armed forces and implementation of the Strategic Defence Bulletin.

The UK also funds support to multi-national efforts (NATO) in Ukraine.

Political stability/Anti-corruption

CSSF anti-corruption efforts focus on training for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and wider law enforcement bodies, covering investigations, forensics and leadership. This is complemented by HMRC law enforcement support, and security sector reform assistance through the EU Advisory Mission. Capacity building of the communications function of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs helps to support Ukraine’s conflict response and resilience to disinformation. Wider research also supports our understanding of areas for potential conflict.

A proportion of this programme is ODA eligible under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee's revised directive on peace and security. The UK aid strategy (2015) sets out the UK Government’s objectives to use its ODA budget to strengthen global peace, security and governance by investing more to tackle the causes of instability, insecurity and conflict, and tackle crime and corruption.