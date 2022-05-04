Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV): Do's and Dont's [EN/UK]

Tip Sheet

Conflict-Related Sexual Violence (CRSV) is a form of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) that includes rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage, and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict. This link may be evident in the profile of the perpetrator, who is often affiliated with a State or non-State armed group, which includes terrorist entities or networks; the climate of impunity, which is generally associated with State collapse; cross-border consequences, such as displacement or trafficking; and/or violations of the provisions of a ceasefire agreement.

GBV prevention and response is one of the most sensitive and complex areas of humanitarian service delivery. In many places, being identified as a GBV survivor – and, sometimes, as someone who is helping a survivor -- can result in isolation, social stigmatisation, re-traumatisation, rejection from family and community, and, in some extreme cases, death. As such, all work connected to GBV must employ a survivor-centred approach that promotes safety, confidentiality, non-discrimination and respect for the choices of survivors. Any activity that fails to comply with these basic ethical and safety principles runs the risk of creating additional harm for GBV survivors, their families, communities and those who are helping them This document outlines key messages for different actors who may discuss, engage with, or support work around CRSV.