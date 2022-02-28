CONCORD stands with the people of Ukraine

CONCORD deplores Russia’s recent declaration of war on Ukraine and its unjustified attacks on Ukraine’s territory. CONCORD calls on Russia to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine and resort to peaceful dialogue to resolve any issues it may have. It is crucial that International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law be adhered to at all times and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian targets be avoided.

We stand with the people of Ukraine and welcome EC President Ursula von der Leyen’s reassurances that EU borders are fully open to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

The EU’s reactions thus far have been ‘too little, too late’ and certain Member States are particularly to blame for this. We urge the EU to step up its diplomatic responses to Russia’s aggressions, including far harder hitting sanctions.