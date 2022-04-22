Complementary Information Note - Ukraine: Land Tenure Role in Building Back Better (April 2022)

The unfolding war in Ukraine has led to destruction of life and property, food insecurity and human rights violations. It also has immediate land access and tenure dimensions, including key land and geospatial information aspects.

A. Land tenure and armed conflict

Armed conflict can lead to disintegration of property rights, and the importance of property, land, homeland, and territory to the cause and conduct of conflict presents particular dilemmas for a peace process. An end to armed conflict, especially prolonged civil conflict, creates a situation whereby a significant proportion of the affected population will begin to claim, re-claim, or access properties, lands, and land-based resources. The result is that land and property rights issues can be thrust to centre stage over large geographic areas in a short period of time for considerable numbers of people. And like the complex histories involving property, land, and territory that lead to conflict scenarios, post-war re-establishment of ownership, use, and access rights will likewise be complicated and problematic. Left unattended, land and property issues can provide significant potential for renewed confrontation. In order to address land tenure adequately it important to take into consideration the relevant questions to relevant to emergency, infrastructure and policy development and implementation phases (see annex).

FAO has provided technical assistance to improving access to land in a number of countries emerging from violent conflict within the context of food security, poverty alleviation and rural development. While every conflict situation is likely to be different, they nevertheless share a number of common characteristics. Attempting to address only pre-conflict territory, land, and property issues in a peace process (especially in a peace accord) can miss the very volatile tenure issues on the ground which develop during conflict, and which are most operative at the close of a conflict. While such issues can build upon pre-conflict tenure problems, they nonetheless act to thrust the post-conflict lands situation in new directions. This is primarily because the social and spatial repercussions of violence, dislocation, destruction of property, battlefield victory and loss, and food insecurity, together with the breakdown of administrative, enforcement, and other property-related institutions and norms, significantly alter ongoing relationships between people(s), land uses, production systems, and population patterns. Armed conflict and its repercussions reconfigure the network of social relations upon which all land tenure systems depend.

FAO’s Land Tenure experience has observed that providing secure access to land is frequently not easy, and it is particularly complex in situations following violent conflicts: getting the answer right can go directly to the matter of achieving sustainable peace. The effects of violent conflicts are usually widespread in a country but they can be particularly severe in rural areas. Violent conflict in rural areas can result in vast numbers of people being displaced. Rural areas often lack access roads and other infrastructure and services, and their absence hampers the establishment of good governance during the transition to peace. Following conflicts, access to land in rural areas is required by those displaced. Of particular importance in such an environment is the recognition of the vulnerable which invariably include women and children, and may also include ethnic or political minorities and small scale farmers / family farming.

While involving in land tenure issues is of lower priority in the emergency phase, tenure and land information have an essential role and should be at the centre in the recovery, reconstruction and prevention of such human-induced hazards in Ukraine.