Community members rally to pack medicines for Ukraine at Health Partners International of Canada warehouse

OAKVILLE, ON., April 21, 2022 – Members of the Rotary Clubs of Newmarket, Innisfil, Cobourg, North York and East York visited the Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) warehouse in Oakville to pack 60 Humanitarian Medical Kits (HMKs) of essential medicines bound for Ukraine and Poland.

Organized by Mr. Richard Mewhinney, President of the Newmarket Rotary Club and Director of International Service for Rotary District 7070, the 16 volunteers arrived early and throughout the day and packed until the job was completed.

The packing day on April 21 is part of an entire week of volunteer groups coming in to pack a total of 36,000 medical treatments starting with members of the St. Joseph Ukrainian Church in Oakville, and culminating with executives from AstraZeneca coming in to pack on April 22.

The kits being packed this week contain medicines donated by a consortium of Canadian pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer Canada, AstraZeneca, Apotex Canada, Jamp Pharma, GSK Canada, Bausch Health Canada, J&J Consumer Canada, Nora Pharma, Pharmascience, Sandoz Canada, Sterimax, Teva Canada, Viatris Canada and Vita Health.

“Our relief efforts in Ukraine are going strong thanks to the generous volunteers who have given up their time to come in and pack medicines for us,” says HPIC President, Lois Brown.

The kits will be carried to Ukraine by HPIC partner, International Medical Corps (IMC) and are part of HPIC’s larger Ukrainian response, with a goal to send 400 HMKs containing 240,000 treatments to Ukraine and surrounding refugee camps throughout 2022.

Those looking to support HPIC’s response can donate to the ‘Ukraine Emergency Response’ at www.hpicanada.ca/donate. Funding will help mobilize these medicines.

