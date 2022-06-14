Communication, community engagement and accountability across the Ukraine response, A snapshot, May 2022

Background

The invasion of Ukraine has created the biggest displacement crisis in Europe since the second world war. By the 10 May 2022, approximately 5.9 million refugee movements had been recorded out of Ukraine, with a further 8 million people internally displaced. The flows are complex, with 1.5 million movements back into Ukraine reported and an estimated 2.4 million refugees having travelled beyond the countries bordering Ukraine. The majority of current refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) are women, children and older people, making protection and safeguarding key considerations of the ongoing response.

Every affected person – whether in-country or a refugee (Ukrainian or third-country national) – requires information to make important decisions and communicate with friends, family and people providing aid. Yet there is significant evidence that two-way communication and engagement with communities can be the weakest link in complex humanitarian responses.2 Three months on from the start of the invasion, there are indications that this is the case in the Ukraine response.

As part of CDAC Network’s efforts to ensure predictable and coherent engagement with communities and to drive change in communication, community engagement and accountability (CCEA) policy and practices, it has undertaken a rapid review of the state of CCEA in the Ukraine response.

This report provides a snapshot of the current CCEA structures and services being provided by Network members and partner organisations in Ukraine and border countries. It also outlines recommendations for improvement regarding the consolidation of responder efforts and the drive for more inclusive and locally led CCEA, and provides suggestions to address CCEA gaps.

The report is informed by continuous engagement with CDAC Network members since 24 February 2022; key informant interviews held in Poland between 3–6 May 2022; email correspondence between 3–13 May 2022 with response actors operating in Ukraine and border countries; CDAC community of practice (CoP) calls on in-country coordination and collaboration held in early March; and desk research of publicly available information. For a full list of organisations consulted for this report, see the Annex.

This report is a living document and will be updated regularly with the most recent CCEA initiatives by operational partners, and an ongoing assessment of gaps and areas for improvement.

Last updated: 30 May 2022.