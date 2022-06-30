Common Donor Messaging on Humanitarian Cash Programs in the Response in Ukraine

Last updated 6.27.2022

The humanitarian context deteriorated and expanded quickly to all of Ukraine after the launch of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The humanitarian community quickly sprung to action by building the response on the Inter-Agency Contingency Plan, updated in early 2022. As a result, the March 2022 UN Ukraine Flash Appeal, revised in April 2022, identified cash assistance as the preferred form of humanitarian assistance and requested USD 600.3 million—the largest funding request of any sector listed in the appeal—to support 2 million individuals by end of August 2022 in addition to the 1.3 million targeted by the end of May 2022 with cash transfers and to meet a variety of basic needs.

Donor countries including EU/DG ECHO, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States support multipurpose cash (MPC) assistance to address the basic humanitarian needs of affected people in a holistic manner in Ukraine. To reach the necessary scale for this unprecedented and fast changing crisis, while supporting the most vulnerable in a safe, principled and efficient manner, and in line with the Joint Donor Statement on Humanitarian Cash Transfers, the Good Humanitarian Donorship (GHD) principles and good practice, and the Common Donor Approach (CDA) for humanitarian cash programming, the above donors agreed on a set of common principles to engage with our partners on how they deliver MPC programs and alignment of our funding and engagement:

We support and encourage continued alignment of the Ukraine CWG with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC)-adopted Cash Coordination model. We acknowledge and support the ongoing transition from the “blanket” and status-based (internally displaced persons (IDPs)/ non-IDPs) targeting for cash assistance, towards targeting the most vulnerable based on needs under the revised appeal. We support the inclusion of people in need regardless of their status, with particular attention paid to traditionally marginalized and vulnerable groups. We encourage cash actors to continue mainstreaming protection and gender considerations in all cash programs to mitigate the risk of harm, violence or abuse of vulnerable populations and to promote protection outcomes. Specifically, we encourage cash actors to have gender-balanced front-facing staff, clear guidelines related to protection from sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, establish sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) reporting mechanisms, train staff on their prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) obligations, and ensure recipients are aware of how to report and access these mechanisms. We support strengthened coordination between cash actors and protection cluster providers to ensure they are aware of and using established effective referral pathways for cash recipients to receive protection services as needed. We encourage full participation by all donor-supported cash implementers in the Cash Working Group (CWG) efforts including the “Who is doing What, Where and When” (4W) and deduplication, to reach those most in need and avoid oversaturation in more-accessible areas. This includes reporting all MPC assistance to the Cash Working Group (CWG). We support frequent and granular shared market assessments to inform modality choices, as access allows, such as using the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) data. We encourage building modality flexibility by design and adapt to the appropriate modality if and when the context of an area changes. We prioritize support to data responsibility and beneficiary privacy, through cash implementers using data registries that are safe, secure, and interoperable to allow a level of data sharing among humanitarian agencies, and between them and financial service providers, that are safe and secure. We promote fostering a harmonized and common approach to cash among all actors delivering cash and within the Ukraine CWG. Furthermore, we encourage coordination between the CWG and other sectoral working groups and actors. We encourage actors to particularly pay attention to cost-efficiency, while balancing people-centered, effective, and collaborative approaches to cash program delivery that leverage complementarities. We support strengthening the establishment of meaningful partnerships with local organizations, including ensuring local organizations’ participation and inclusion in decisions in the CWG. We encourage utilizing the Grand Bargain Cash Workstream MPC Cash Outcome Indicators for more consistent understanding of impact and greater transparency from our partners in capturing and sharing the outcomes of cash programs. We encourage partners to pay particular attention to the cost-efficiency of their cash programs, in particular the large-scale ones. We support linking to and coordinating with inclusive shock-responsive social protection systems in Ukraine (vertical and horizontal). Humanitarian MPC should be complementary and ensure people in need receive humanitarian MPC assistance in line with the humanitarian principles. Where and when feasible, we support the transitioning of the humanitarian caseload to social protection schemes and development stakeholders.