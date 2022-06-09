Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to Conduct First Mission to the Country [EN/RU/UK]

VIENNA/GENEVA (3 June 2022) - Members of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine will undertake their first mission to the country from 7 to 16 June 2022.

The Commissioners intend to visit several locations in Ukraine, including Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy, to get first-hand information on alleged human rights violations and abuses, and international humanitarian law violations, and to meet with victims, witnesses and internally displaced persons.

The three Commissioners taking part in the mission, Erik Møse (Chairperson), Jasminka Džumhur and Pablo de Greiff, are expected to meet Government officials, including key ministers, members of civil society and United Nations agencies, to discuss the situation in the country.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to, among other things, investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation; to establish the facts, circumstances and root causes of any such violations and abuses; and to collect, consolidate and analyse evidence of such violations and abuses, including their gender dimension, in view of any future legal proceedings.

The Commissioners will hold a press conference towards the conclusion of their mission on 15 June. Details will be shared closer to the date.

The Commission will submit reports of its activities to the General Assembly in October 2022, and to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2023.

