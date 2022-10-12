Collective Site Monitoring (CSM) survey, Ukraine - Round 3: August–September 2022

Summary of Findings

Out of 1,397 assessed sites, 1,071 were actively hosting IDPs while 326 were empty but ready to host them. Thirty percent of active CSs hosted up to 20 residents, 33% and 23% hosted from 21 to 50 residents and from 51 to 100 residents, respectively. Only 14% hosted more than 100 IDPs. Sixty-one percent of the assessed collective sites (CSs) were established in educational premises (schools, kindergartens, dormitories). A drop from 87% in Round 2 might be explained by preperation to the upcoming academic term and closure of respective sites. Almost half (44%) of the CSs reported being able to perform the original function of the building while hosting IDPs.

Older adults, female-headed households, and people with serious medical conditions are reportedly the most frequent vulnerable populations present at the CSs. Forty-one percent of the CSs reported concerns about the site’s heating during upcoming winter. Twenty-four percent of the CSs requested additional sources of heating. The site managers also reported that the residing IDPs were charged for staying (5%) and/or utilities (6%).

Fifty-four percent of the CSs declared not receiving humanitarian assistance in the last 14 days prior to the data collection, pointing to continuous deficit of it. In particular, it was reported by site managers in Kyivska (92%), Zhytomyrska (83%), Cherkaska (72%), and Odeska (72%) oblasts, where the indicated proportion of sites reported not receiving any assistance during the mentioned period.

Food products (71%), hygiene items (44%) and sleeping items (22%) remain the most frequent type of aid the CSs reportedly received. Each of all other types of assistance (except for cooking items, 14%) was reported to had been received by less than 10% of the CSs, respectively. In turn, kitchen support (38%) and food products (30%) top the list of the most urgent reported needs, closely followed by sleeping items (29%) and washing/drying machines (29%). There is a persisting gap between the collective sites’ needs and humanitarian support supplied, which needs particular attention from humanitarian actors. Fifty-four percent of the CSs reported that no IDPs were planning to leave the site in the nearest time following data collection date.