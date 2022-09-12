Collective Site Monitoring (CSM) survey, Ukraine - Round 2: July 2022

Summary of Findings

In total, 32% of assessed sites received humanitarian assistance in the last 7 days prior to the data collection, indicating partner coverage for site assistance can be improved. Oblasts that reported receiving less humanitarian assistance in comparison with others were Cherkaska (11%) Volynska(14%) and Odeska (15%).

Food products and hygiene items are the most frequent type of assistance sites received. While food assistance aligns with one of the most frequently reported needs of collective sites, there remains a discrepancy between the assistance provided and other frequently reported site-level needs. For instance, kitchen equipment, washing and drying machines and WASH repairs are frequently reported as high-priority needs but reportedly rarely received by sites, indicating there remains a gap between site-level needs and the assistance provided.

As of July 2022, it was estimated that at least 67% of existing collective sites were established on educational premises (schools, kindergartens, dormitories). Schools are most frequently used in the Western part of the country (in particular in Ivano-Frankivska (45%), Ternopilska (37%) and Zakarpatska(35%) oblasts).

Almost one third (31%) of assessed sites were not hosting IDPs at the time of data collection, but reported that they were ready to accommodate new IDPs upon request from local authorities. The majority of sites were schools and kindergartens. This highlights the need of ongoing site mapping and site monitoring as sites are activated and de-activated at quite a high rate and the situation of IDPs staying in collective sites remains volatile.