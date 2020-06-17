Collective centres for the older people and people with disabilities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts received personal protective equipment from COVID-19

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, together with HelpAge International, distributed personal protective equipment and Institutional Hygiene Kits which are specifically adapted to COVID-19 prevention to 10 public collective centres for the older people and people with disabilities. Currently, 761 people are living in these dormitories, who need additional security measures in connection with the pandemic.

In Ukraine, 23% of the population are older people, and 98.45% (69.93% of women) have at least one chronic disease*. At the same time, 81.68% of elderly (including 85.24% of women) need basic hygiene items (89.49%), urological pads (39.35%) and diapers for adults (20.52%)*. And access to such facilities may be hampered because of quarantine and other measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the WHO, people over 60s and those with chronic diseases are at higher risk of more severe consequences from COVID-19. According to statistics, mortality from coronavirus in people 60-69 years is 3.6%, 70-79 years - 8%, and over 80 years - 22%.

This week, collective centres for the older people and people with disabilities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts received humanitarian aid from the international organizations UNFPA Ukraine and HelpAge International, which included: cleaning and washing products (including bleach, washing powder, laundry soap and mops) and mops), hygiene products (soap, toilet paper, washing powder, paper towels, rubber gloves) and disposable medical masks. All these products will be used by staff of centers and people who are living there.

In addition, each package contained tips for the older people developed by HelpAge International on how to protect yourself from COVID-19 and UNFPA Ukraine's Break the Circle campaign materials on domestic violence and available assistance services.