Collective Centre Assessment (Kyivska Oblast) (as of 7 November 2022)

OVERVIEW

Between 15 August 2022 to 01 November 2022, IOM CCCM teams, in collaboration with Oblast authorities and local civil society organizations, conducted a CCCM Collective Centre assessment across all Kyivska Oblast. Data was collected at the site-level at the request of the Kyivska Oblast administrations and implemented through key-informant interviews with site managers/focal points as well as conducting observational assessments. All figures and narrative in this factsheet cover collective centres hosting (and capable of hosting) 30 people or more and are indicative of the situation in the sites at the time of collection.

KEY FIGURES

2,561 individuals hosted in collective centres

6,023 total hosting capacity

37% of collective centres are dormitories

84% of sites - majority of IDPs have no plan to transit to other locations