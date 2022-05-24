Collective Centers standards in Ukraine – May 2022

Background

This is a compiled table by the CCCM Cluster in Ukraine of international multi-sectoral standards in collective centers (from the Sphere standards, UNHCR Emergency standards and Camp Management minimum standards3) adapted to the Ukraine context based on inputs from other clusters, Working Groups (GBV, disability and inclusion, etc.), and key stakeholders, CCCM SAG members and cluster partners. The adapted table aims to guide relevant authorities, stakeholders and partners involved in IDP collective centers to serve as a baseline during the identification and assessment of services in communal accommodations.