Civic space and fundamental freedoms in Ukraine 1 November 2019–31 October 2021 (A/HRC/49/CRP/2)

Human Rights Council

Forty-ninth session

28 February–1 April 2022

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

I. Executive summary

This report is based on the work of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.1 It covers the period from 1 November 2019 to 31 October 2021 and provides a brief overview of the situation concerning civic space,2 including freedoms of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, and the situation of human rights defenders in territory controlled by the Government, territory controlled by self-proclaimed ‘Luhansk peoples republic’ and ‘Donetsk peoples republic’3 and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, occupied by the Russian Federation.4 In addition to identifying trends, the report provides recommendations to promote and protect civic space throughout Ukraine. The strengthening of civic space is a necessary condition to empower civil society, and encourage participation by all groups in democratic processes.

During the reporting period, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) monitored political and legislative developments in Governmentcontrolled territory that resulted in restrictions on civic space. For example, freedoms of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association as well as the right to participate were negatively affected before and after the 2020 local elections due to an increase in attacks against opposition political parties, their members and staff. Similarly, amendments to the State language legislation led to threats, intimidation, property damage, and in one case, physical violence against those who expressed critical opinions on its implementation. More generally, attacks against journalists and media professionals during the reporting period often targeted those working on politically sensitive topics.3.

The ongoing armed conflict and different views regarding the origins and causes of the conflict have also created an environment that has negatively affected the exercise of the rights to freedoms of opinion and expression, peaceful assembly and association, and the right to participate. Sanctions introduced by the Government led to the closure of several major media outlets and some smaller online ones. The decisions introducing these sanctions failed to demonstrate compliance with international standards on permissible restrictions on freedom of expression, as they were not taken by an impartial authority and did not demonstrate necessity and proportionality. Finally, human rights defenders working on issues such as prevention of corruption, protection of the environment, and promotion of gender equality and rights of minorities (including LGBTI) continued to be targeted by attacks, threats, acts of intimidation and hate speech. In most cases, the perpetrators remain unidentified, contributing to a sense of impunity and fuelling further attacks. Women human rights defenders faced additional gendered risks due to their professional activities.

In territory controlled by self-proclaimed 'republics', OHCHR continued to document developments indicating further shrinking of civic space. Many human rights groups and activists have left this territory, either due to insurmountable restrictions on their work or persecution for carrying out their legitimate human rights work. Those who have remained and continued their work, in particular women human rights defenders, face a high degree of insecurity.

Armed groups of both self-proclaimed 'republics' have also persecuted individuals who attempted to organize independent trade unions and strikes to demand timely remuneration and safe working conditions, negatively affecting the freedom of association. During the reporting period, armed groups imposed restrictions on the use of social media, which had previously been seen as the only remaining safe space for free expression. OHCHR notes with concern that social media users can no longer safely exchange critical views, and at least four users have faced arbitrary detention and criminal penalties for expressing themselves online. Changes to ‘legislation’ criminalizing slander and defamation, including through social media, led to increased fear about the consequences of openly expressing critical opinions about developments in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’, further contributing to shrinking civic space in this territory.