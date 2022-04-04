Charities rush to deliver baby incubators to Ukraine

Christian Aid, the international development charity, has donated another £1m for life-saving medical equipment to be delivered into Ukraine.

It follows on from the first £1m given last week by the charity for up to 10,000 emergency first aid trauma kits for civilian casualties.

The second £1m has again gone to Crown Agents’ emergency response in Ukraine. They are working directly with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health on the ground to supply vital medical kit. The money will be spent on baby incubators, oxygen concentrators and more than 3,000 thermal blankets.

The money is all thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the British public who have donated more than £200m to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.

Michael Mosselmans, Head of Humanitarian at Christian Aid, said:

“We are determined to respond as quickly as we can to make sure the money so generously donated by the British people is put to immediate use. Our existing relationship with Crown Agents, who are inside Ukraine, means we can achieve that.”

Fergus Drake, Crown Agents’ CEO, said:

“As the conflict exacerbates the humanitarian crisis by the day, a continuous supply of vital medical items going to those still in Ukraine is essential. Doctors have begun to see a steep rise in premature babies since the beginning of the conflict. Those babies need special medical attention, and so do the countless adult patients suffering from injuries and trauma because of the atrocities.”

Crown Agents has been working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health for more than five years and in the country for 25 years. This means it’s well positioned to offer support inside the country. The Ministry has kept in constant touch with them, sharing details of the medical equipment they require.

With the extra funding from Christian Aid, Crown Agents can now add more urgent items to its critical response. This will reach beneficiaries as soon as possible due to its established network already set up to pass on the lifesaving supplies.

About Crown Agents

Crown Agents is the UK not-for-profit international development company with decades of experience supporting governments, working in some of the most difficult contexts in the world and focusing on the most vulnerable in society.

Crown Agents work reaches over 108 million people in 101 countries, with expertise in Procurement Reform, Public Sector Transformation, Humanitarian & Stabilisation, Last Mile Supply Chain, Health System Strengthening and Training & Professional Development.

To find out more visit www.crownagents.com