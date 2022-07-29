The Casualties of Ukraine: Transcript

Houses of Parliament, 4 July 2022

Henry Smith MP: Welcome everyone to the houses of Parliament. I’m the Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on explosive threats. My involvement previously has been with regard to that subject in the Middle East, but of course, since the beginning of this year, we’ve had the appalling Russian aggression against the people of Ukraine, and sadly the issue of explosive threats and the fallout from conflicts has come back to Europe. Therefore, this is a very timely discussion that we are having today. I’m going to hand over to Iain, who will introduce our panellists today, and then each member of the panel will give their presentation, and we’ll have the opportunity for questions and answers.

(excerpt)