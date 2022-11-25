Caritas reports missile strikes leave several neighbourhoods in Ukraine without heating and electricity

Last week, missile strikes targeting power networks have left several areas in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Kharkiv with absolutely no power. With the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine following the country-wide missile strikes on October 10, thousands of Ukrainians are again living and working in a state of continuous danger and uncertainty.

Talking to Caritas Internationalis from Kiev, Catholic Relief Services’ Andrew Perkins, who was seconded for three weeks as a Safety and Security Advisor to the Caritas Emergency Response Support Team (ERST) in Ukraine, says that the humanitarian situation in the eastern European nation has further destabilised over the last month. “We had a very large spike in missile strikes. At this time, it was about 100 missiles fired into the country. I was in Kharkiv at the time on a Caritas call and then the lights went out in the middle of the call because the missiles had knocked out the power,” he said. Besides power infrastructure, it is reported that the civilian populace were also targetted during these recent missile strikes.

Yet in spite of the increased volatility in the country, Mr. Perkins says he is amazed at the resilience of Caritas staff and volunteers who are working non-stop in spite of the conflict escalation: “Everywhere I go I meet these inspiring people who just keep on working all of the time… I was down in Zaporižžja and – talking to the Caritas Ukraine team there – a few of the team members were internally displaced from a conflict area in the other part of the country. So they are displaced, they come to another Caritas centre, and they start work in another Caritas centre. So the work is always ongoing”.

Executive Director of Caritas-Spes, Father Vyacheslav Grynevych, reported that the power cuts created new challenges for the Ukrainian people, who are now coping with recurring power blackouts on a daily basis. “Sometimes we have problem with internet connection, sometimes with heating systems, but it cannot stop us because, in this new reality, we have to continue our work and our support for people because we know and understand that many people are waiting for our help,” he said.

In light of these developments, Caritas is calling for a renewed sense of solidarity within and beyond the confederation to do even more for the people of Ukraine who are in need. Fr Vyacheslav Grynevych says that, in spite of the new challenges, it is “very important to know that we are not alone. We are grateful for this experience to not be alone. Thank you for your solidarity.”

To support Caritas’ humanitarian efforts in Ukraine please click here.

To support Caritas’ humanitarian efforts to support Ukrainian people in neighbouring countries please click here.