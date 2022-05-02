Ukraine

In the capital, Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response teams provided assistance to people affected by the explosion in a residential building [EN/UK]

Three missile strikes were carried out on Kyiv last night, one of rockets hit a residential building. Rescuers from the State emergency service of Ukraine and the Emergency response team of Ukrainian Red Cross immediately went to the scene of the explosion. Volunteers set up a heating tent, where they provided first aid, first psychological aid, warmed the victims with blankets and warm tea.

