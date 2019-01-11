11 Jan 2019

Capacity to Scale-Up in case of sudden escalation of needs - Summary Note (January 2019)

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
BACKGROUND:

The Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster (FSLC) is continuously engaged with national and local authorities, United Nations agencies, NGO partners and other key stakeholders in order to effectively coordinate the assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by the crisis in Ukraine since 2014.
Given the protracted, though volatile nature of the crisis it is highly important to regularly update partner’s capacities to respond in case of an escalation of the conflict and/or sudden increase of humanitarian needs as well as to complement the national efforts. This part of contingency planning defines how agencies may contribute together to achieve sector specific objectives, avoiding duplication in efforts and better resources allocation.

In December 2018 FSLC conducted an Emergency Preparedness Survey to assess partner’s readiness to scale-up the response at country level. Present summary note has been developed as a result of the survey and consultations with FSLC partners, including national and international humanitarian organizations.

In case of an escalation of the conflict and/or sudden increase of humanitarian needs the FSLC team will also rely on support of District Focal Points to help with the coordination – please refer to the Guidance note with the respective contact details following this link.

