Canada provides funding to International Criminal Court to strengthen accountability for conflict-related sexual violence

May 26, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada will be providing additional funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to strengthen accountability for conflict-related sexual violence.

Canada recognizes that justice requires resources. That is why, through the Canadian Police Arrangement, Canada has authorized additional deployments of specialized police investigators and civilian law enforcement experts to the ICC from 3 to 10 officers. A voluntary financial contribution of $1 million to the Trust Fund will complement Canada's support to the ICC and will allow the ICC to redirect much-needed resources to support the investigation of reported atrocities committed by the Russian forces in Ukraine.

These new Canadian funds will be used to support both witnesses and survivors, as well as to develop expertise on gender-based crimes and crimes committed against children.

Quotes

"Those who commit sexual violence in conflict situations must be held to account. Canada condemns in the strongest terms the use of conflict-related sexual violence, and we will continue to work with partners, such as the ICC, to end impunity for these heinous crimes." Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

To respect the independence and impartiality of the ICC and its proceedings, resources will be allocated to specific investigations determined by the prosecutor of the ICC.

The Trust Fund supports the use of new advanced technological tools and equipment in the collection, analysis and language-processing of evidence, the provision of enhanced psychosocial and protection support to witnesses and the enhancement of dedicated and specialized capacity with respect to investigations into crimes of sexual and gender-based violence and crimes against children.

Canada is making a voluntary contribution of $1 million to complement its deployment of up to 10 Canadian specialized police investigators and civilian law enforcement experts.

