Canada announces support to improve safety and economic opportunities for women and most vulnerable in Ukraine

December 8, 2020 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is unwavering in its support for Ukraine as it secures its future as a stable, democratic and prosperous country. This includes supporting the Government of Ukraine to enhance the economic security of women, especially those affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Today, in a meeting with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced 4 projects totalling over $25 million to support the economic empowerment of rural women, internally displaced persons, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in Ukraine. This follows a recent announcement that Canada is providing $7 million to increase security and protection from sexual and gender-based violence for women and girls across Ukraine.

Key development partners will implement these projects to support an inclusive and sustainable economic growth by giving opportunities to those populations across the country.

Quotes

“Investing in opportunities for women and the most vulnerable and marginalized is an investment in the future of the country. Through these initiatives, they have the potential to become powerful agents of change, uniting their voices with those of all the other Ukrainian people working to restore political and economic stability. Canada continues to be a close friend of Ukraine, supporting it to deliver security, prosperity and freedom for all of its citizens.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

In July 2018, Canada announced a $30-million call for proposals, entitled Growth that works for everyone—Inclusive and shared prosperity in Ukraine, from which 4 inclusive economic empowerment projects were selected.

Since January 2014, Canada has been one of Ukraine’s leading bilateral development assistance partners, having provided more than $840 million in multi-faceted assistance.

The UCC is the voice of Canada’s Ukrainian community and brings together under one umbrella all the national, provincial and local Ukrainian Canadian organizations. Together with its member organizations, the UCC has been leading, coordinating and representing the interests of one of Canada’s largest ethnic communities and has been instrumental in shaping Canada’s social, economic and political landscape.

