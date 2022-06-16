The Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) launches the Call for Proposals "Ukraine Regional Response".

The overall purpose of this call for proposals is to provide grants to women and young women's civil society organizations in Ukraine and Moldova that focus on promoting socio-economic recovery, leadership and political participation of women and young women in forced displacement (e.g. refugees, internally displaced people, asylum seekers) in crisis and humanitarian contexts.

Ukraine

Moldova

The projects must focus on one country. Multi-country projects, or projects outside the geographical focus will NOT be accepted.

CSOs can apply for a maximum of 12 months.

International, national, regional or local/grassroots women or young women led, women's rights, youth rights, feminist, or civil society organizations with a proven track record working with women, young women and girls in forced displacement, are eligible to apply. Organizations led by displaced persons are strongly encouraged to apply.

Please find additional information on the call for proposal and on how to apply (templates) in the attached documents.

Application packages should be emailed to WPHFapplications@unwomen.org with the subject line "WPHF CfP3-Ukraine/Moldova " by 11:59 PM Geneva time on 27 June (early submission) or 11 July (second submission). Please note that CSOs should only apply once to either submission date.

Please find below additional information on the call for proposal and on how to apply (templates):

Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) Call for Proposals "Ukraine Regional Response"

Indicator Tip Sheet for Institutional Funding, WPHF Impact Area 1: Enabling Environment for Women Peace and Security

Indicator Tip Sheet, WPHF Impact Area 6: Peacebuilding & Recovery

Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund, STREAM 1: INSTITUTIONAL FUNDING

Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund, STREAM 2: PROGRAMMATIC FUNDING

Please also note, that an online information session will be organized for potential applicants on 17 June 2022 at 12:30 (Geneva)/13:30 (Kyiv) by UN Women and the WPHF Secretariat. The session will be in English, translation into Ukrainian and Romanian will be provided.

To register for the information session, please complete the following form: https://forms.gle/HwTDG3UJKMbBvz4L7. An invitation with the session link will be provided prior to the information session. This session will also be recorded and uploaded to the WPHF website for prospective applicants who are unable to attend.

UN entities involved in this initiative

UN WOMEN