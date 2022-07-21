Call for applications to support micro-business start-ups for IDPs and war victims [EN/UK]

The "Community. Social Projects Lab"NGOannounces a call for applications to support IDPs and other Ukrainians affected by the war in starting up their own business. Support is provided within the framework of the EU-funded BackHomeUA project that aims to facilitate the return and adaptation of Ukrainians in new hosting communities and communities that suffered from occupation or war actions. The organisation helps create new jobs through entrepreneurship development, providing mini-grants, legal and marketing support, facilitating negotiations with local authorities, searching for temporary housing, etc.

"Now, Ukraine has two overarching tasks – to win the war and to help return to their lives millions of citizens who have lost their jobs, homes, or, most importantly, their loved ones. It is vitally important to preserve their faith in their future in Ukraine. Belief in victory and recovery unites and drives Ukrainians forward, both at the front lines and in the rear. Therefore, BackHomeUA is about getting Ukrainians home and returning them to work. Jobs and taxes help the rear to bring the victory closer", ‒ Aryna Satovska-Lytvynenko, Director of NGO “Community”, commented.

The project focuses on two groups of beneficiaries:

IDPs or refuges who return from abroad and become IDPs because they cannot live at home due to hostilities, occupation, or destruction;

residents of de-occupied or affected by hostilities communities, who suffered human or material losses.

For the first group, the priority is to adapt to a new place: find a job and housing, get socially integrated into a new community. The challenge for the second group is to adapt to new circumstances when income sources are lost, housing is damaged, etc.

The BackHomeUA project will support both groups by helping them become micro-entrepreneurs through opening a сlosing studio, a mini-bakery, or a children's club. IDPs will receive support on the condition they are ready to work as entrepreneurs in a new place for at least one year. Registration as an entrepreneur is a mandatory condition to receive support. The participants will be entitled to a mini-grant, the amount of which varies from EUR 500 up to EUR 2,000. In addition, the beneficiaries will get consulted in business plan development and provided with organizational, legal, and marketing support.

"The European Union supports efforts of the Ukrainian civil sector in creating sustainable models for reintegration of IDPs and war refugees who would like to return home. Promotion of entrepreneurship among these categories will create new jobs, improve the social and economic infrastructure of the communities, and foster local democracy when displaced persons become drivers of social changes", Tetiana Shulha, Sector Manager at the EU Delegation, said.

The main criteria for the selection of applications are entrepreneurial motivation, willingness to learn and master new skills, understanding of business investment needs, and the communities’ demand for the proposed types of micro-businesses. Candidates must fill in the form to apply. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. The first stage of the project will last until December 31, 2022. For more detailed information about the project, please visit the Facebook page.

Background information:

The BackHomeUA project is a transformation of the Pivnich:UA project aimed at the creation of social entrepreneurship among vulnerable categories through driving local tourism based on cultural heritage. After russia’s full-scale invasion, the project was transformed to meet the needs of refugees and internally displaced persons who suffered from the aggression. The project is implemented by the NGO "Community. Social Projects Lab" under the support of the European Union.