C4D in Humanitarian Action: Conflict-affected Eastern Ukraine in 2016 – 2017 - Storytelling as a tool to strengthen the inclusion of fragile communities

This case study looks specifically at the challenge of achieving social inclusion in the context of internal displacement of children and their families due to conflict in Eastern Ukraine. Anecdotal evidence shared from UNICEF-supported community centres and psychosocial outreach programmes shows that children and families are affected by the conflict, and IDPs in particular often suffer from intolerance and prejudiced attitudes among the host communities. These are manifested in interactions in places like schools and health facilities, for example. In fact, a UNICEF-supported survey on bullying among children has identified that IDP children are more likely to be bullied in schools, and that they are shyer and less communicative than their peers.