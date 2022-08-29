Briefing Note: Water Quality Monitoring in Emergencies for Humanitarian Partners in Ukraine [EN/UK]

Introduction:

The current conflict has impacted the drinking water quality in many areas, increasing the risk of exposure to microbiological and chemical contaminants. This document is meant to provide basic guidance to humanitarian partners involved in water supply, or who wish to learn about minimum water quality monitoring and control activities during the conflict. All humanitarian partners should refer to, and ensure compliance with, the Wartime Water Quality Standards (2022) proposed by the Ministry of Health (english). For those aspects not explicitly covered, partners should refer to the regular standards regulating potable water supplies (ДСанПіН / SanPin 2.2.4-171-10).