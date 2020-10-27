Briefing Note: Remedies for property damaged and destroyed by the conflict, September 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

More than 50,000 housing units have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the conflict1 . A large number of civilian housing units are assumed to be occupied for military use. Humanitarian actors have for long been advocating for a comprehensive legislative framework for housing, land, and property (HLP) restitution and compensation. In July 2019, the government introduced a compensation mechanism with limited scope. The mechanism was not implemented for a variety of reasons, including procedural defects. In September 2020, the Cabinet amended the mechanism. This Briefing Note elaborates the compensation mechanism as it stands now after the September 2020 amendment.