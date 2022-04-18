Briefing note: The human rights situation of persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities in Ukraine (1 feBruary 2022)

SUMMARY

In line with the principle to leave no one behind defined in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and its unequivocal commitment to end discrimination and exclusion, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has been monitoring the human rights situation of persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities.

The briefing note presents the results of this work, describes human rights violations and concerns affecting persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities in Ukraine and provides recommendations. The briefing note focuses on two major concerns affecting the rights of persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities – institutionalisation and denial of legal capacity – and analyses the impact of these and other concerns on the range of human rights provided in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other universal international human rights instruments applicable in Ukraine.

Persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities are the group that is most represented in institutions in Ukraine. They continue to be placed in long-term care facilities, which remain almost the only option for accommodation and social care. Many facilities accommodate over a hundred residents, without the capacity to provide individualised social services and support. Persons living in such facilities are cut off from local communities, the social and medical services provided there, and official employment. Only in rare examples can they return to living in the community. Most of the persons are trapped in long-term care facilities for life. Grave human rights violations, such as torture, ill-treatment, involuntary medication, forced labour and deprivation of personal liberty occur in such institutions. Denial of the right to private life and family life, as well as the right to sexual and reproductive health, is another pervasive human rights concern in long-term care facilities.

A decade after Ukraine ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, no measures have been taken to start the implementation of article 12, on equal recognition before the law. Denial of legal capacity continues to be widespread in Ukraine and more than 40 thousand people are not allowed to make decisions about their own lives. A human rights violation per se, the denial of legal capacity of persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities also affects other human rights. The law explicitly prohibits incapacitated persons to vote in elections and referendums, establish or join civil society organizations and political parties, dispose of their property and social payments.

A complete move away from institutionalising persons with intellectual and psycho-social disabilities and amending the civil legislation on legal capacity could take years or decades. An important start to this process are the efforts of the Government of Ukraine to develop access to social services in the community, which are the precursors of these two major reforms. The briefing note contains recommendations to address the human rights concerns outlined in the paper, including for deinstitutionalisation of persons with intellectual and psycho-social disabilities and reform of the system that regulates legal capacity, and suggests possible directions for cooperation between government, international partners and civil society.