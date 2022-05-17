Briefing on the Humanitarian Crisis due to the War in Ukraine and the Response Undertaken by the United Nations [EN/UK]

WHO: Saviano Abreu, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Victoria Andrievska, United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR),

Margaret Harris, World Health Organization (WHO),

Paul Anthem, World Food Programme (WFP)

Viktoriia Mykhalchuk, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

WHAT: Update on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine and overview of the efforts undertaken by aid organizations to support people impacted by the war.

WHEN: 18 May 2022, at 9.30 a.m. (EET)

WHERE: Media Center Ukraine, 32 Rynok Sq., Lviv, and online.

Intense and escalating hostilities continue to cause suffering, deaths and massive destruction of civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, particularly affecting people in the east and south of the country. Hundreds of thousands of people continue to be uprooted by the war, while in the worst-impacted areas people have lived for over two months without adequate access to food, water and electricity or gas, with limited health services, while enduring the constant threat of bombardment.

During this media briefing, OCHA will inform about the deteriorating situation, as well as efforts and challenges to deliver assistance to people whose lives have been upended by the war. WHO will draw attention to the destruction of health facilities and challenges faced by Ukrainians to access health services, while UNHCR will talk about the humanitarian assistance to internally displaced people and others affected by the war. WFP and FAO will inform about the impact of the war on food production and food security in Ukraine, and explain the efforts undertaken to support people affected.

The briefing can be followed online in English and Ukrainian, or at the Media Center Ukraine, in Lviv.