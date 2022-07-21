Border monitoring: Findings on movements of Ukrainians into Ukraine May 2022

Context

• Since early March, movements of Ukrainians into Ukraine have gradually increased. From April, numbers comparable to movements out of Ukraine.

• Movements reported by the State Border Guard Services as return movements, but include also commuting

Objectives

• Understand motivations of people traveling into Ukraine

• Determine to which extent people are able to return to the oblast from which they originated before the war.

• Identify concerns expressed by persons crossing the border into Ukraine.