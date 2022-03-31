"BLUE DOTS" - Children and Family Support Hubs How Blue Dots work in relation to UNICEF and UNHCR cooperation

This note is designed to guide UNICEF and UNHCR teams on how to integrate the Blue Dot concept into a joint operational modality, clearly outlining the roles and responsibilities of each agency, and recommending operational modalities to further expand and integrate these into the national response. Blue Dots are established in support of government efforts and links directly to the national child protection architecture.

1. Background

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, large-scale refugee movements of more than 2 million persons have taken place into neighbouring countries, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Due to military conscription, almost all of those arriving are women and children.

Many children, their families, and women arriving from Ukraine require systematic protection services including to address gender-based violence, violence against children, separation from family and distress. The Blue Dots are locations where professional, trained case workers, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and legal aid providers are available to support identification of urgent social service and protection needs and ensure that those needs are addressed. Where needed, such services can also provide support or referrals to others with specific needs, such as survivors of gender-based violence, older persons, and persons with disabilities. The Blue Dots also serve the critical function of sharing reliable, updated and accurate information with new arrivals, including on services, documentation and family reunification. The information is provided through multiple channels, in accessible and child-friendly formats, different languages, and in online/digital form.

Blue Dots are mainly established along anticipated routes of major refugee flows - often done in conjunction with local municipalities in strategic urban areas or transport hubs (bus or train stations). They can also be embedded into refugee registration sites, in reception facilities, or at cash distribution points.

The Blue Dots aim to be an extension of the government’s national protection system, therefore, the Blue Dots need to be linked to the national and local referral pathways and services.