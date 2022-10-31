Blue Dot Information Brochure

BLUE DOT HUBS ARE A SAFE SPACE WHERE ALL REFUGEES AND OTHER VULNERABLE PEOPLE ARE WELCOME WITHOUT DISCRIMINATION

Due to the war in Ukraine, large-scale refugee movements were recorded across Europe. Like all people driven from their homes by persecution, violence and war, refugees from Ukraine are at an increased risk of abuse, psychological trauma, gender-based violence and family separation. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and UNICEF, the UN Children’s Fund, are working alongside partners from local governments and the NGO community to assist and mobilize support for refugees fleeing to countries neighbouring Ukraine and beyond.