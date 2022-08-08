Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre, Operational update (7 August 2022)

7 August 2022, ISTANBUL - The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorized today the departure of two vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative carrying a total of 59,459 metric tons of foodstuffs.

The vessels authorized to move tomorrow, 8 August, are:

MV SACURA from the port of Yuzhny (Pivdennyi) with a cargo of 11,000 MT soya with destination* Ravenna, Italy MV ARIZONA from the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of 48,459 MT corn with destination* Iskanderun, Türkiye

Timings may be affected based on readiness, weather conditions or other unexpected circumstances. Inspection is expected to take place after arrival at the anchorage area in Turkish territorial waters.

Furthermore, the JCC completed today the inspections of outbound ships MV POLARNET and MV ROJEN and inbound ship MV OSPREY S and they are all cleared to sail.

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels.

The JCC will monitor closely the safe passage of the vessels through the humanitarian maritime corridor.

*Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world. *

*Destinations referred to are the ones communicated to the JCC at the time of authorization. Destinations may change once the vessel departs based on commercial activity.

