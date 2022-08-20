Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre Operational Update (19 August)

As of 19 August, the total tonnage of grain and foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 656,349 metric tons.

19 August 2022, ISTANBUL – The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) authorized today the movement of two outbound vessels carrying a total of 31,000 metric tons of foodstuffs from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The two vessels authorized to depart tomorrow, 20 August are:

ZUMRUT ANA from the port of Chornomorsk carrying 6,300 metric tons of sunflower oil heading to Venice, Italy MV OCEAN S carrying from Chornomorsk carrying 25,000 metric tons of wheat to Marmara, Turkiye

The JCC concluded inspections today on six commercial vessels, four outbound PETREL S, SARA, EFE, RAMUS and two inbound PRETTY LADY and BELLIS.

The joint inspection teams plan to conduct two inspections tomorrow, 20 August.

As of 19 August, the total tonnage of grain and foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 656,349 metric tons.

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The JCC monitors closely the passage of commercial vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

